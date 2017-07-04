Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School (EPPS) Graduation 2017

St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-The Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School under its theme, ‘Inspire, Acquire, soar Higher’ held its annual graduation at the United Pentecostal Church, Marion Heights, on Monday, July 3, 2017.

The ceremony was held under the distinguished patronage of Mr. and Mrs. Denzil Stanley.

As the parents, guardians and teachers looked on in the crowded church, 14 students walked down the aisle to commence their graduation exercise.

The church’s Pastor, Mr. Cecil Bartlette invoked God’s presence. This was followed by the National Anthem.

Chairperson of the ceremony, Mr. Garrick Hunkins said that he was grateful for the trust bestowed upon him to chair such a significant occasion. He said, “I want to say to the school and its staff that I am quite elated with the confidence you have showed in me at this time”. He also encouraged the graduates to keep striving for utmost heights bearing in mind that the sky is the limit. Hunkins is also a past teacher at the institution.

Mrs. Jessica Liburd, Deputy Principal at the school delivered the annual report. She told the gathering that the school had made great stride over the past year. She also expressed heartfelt thanks to the people who contributed significantly to the school. She stated, “There are some people that have played a part in everything conducted by the school whether it is Sports Day, or PTA Meetings and I want to thank them publicly for the sacrifice they have made”. In conclusion she noted that the school’s motto of “Forward Ever, Backward Never” should always be maintained.

Mrs. Meridith Pemberton delivered the feature address. She told the students that they should indeed aspire to soar to great heights. Pemberton admonished the graduates that they should always strive to complete their homework and whatever assignments are given to them in secondary school. She also warned the graduates not to follow the crowd and they ought to be leaders instead of followers. Pemberton also indicated to them that stealing, vandalism, promiscuity and bad company should not be a part of their doings and once they stay focus, they will achieve whatsoever they set out to do.

The Valedictory Speech was given by Udonel Pemberton. He noted that he and his fellow students had a wonderful time at the primary level. He thanked his teachers for all the hard work and effort they put into them and for keeping them on the right track. The Valedictorian also praised his parents noting that without their help, he would not have achieved what he did. In closing, young Pemberton expressed the hope that the EPPS Class of 017 will be successful moving forward.

The distribution of gifts and certificates were made by the Patrons Mr. and Mrs. Stanley, while the vote of thanks was given by Mr. Alstead Pemberton.