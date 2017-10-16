Emphatic Series Victory for Windies Women

Windiescricket.com

JOHN’S, Antigua– The Windies Women completed a whitewash 3-0 over Sri Lanka with a 40-run victory in the final ODI in Trinidad, as part of the ICC Women’s Championships for qualification to World Cup 2021.

It was a total team effort with batting, bowling and fielding, which allowed for the home team to take all 6 Women’s Championship points available this series.

Despite a 5-overs per side reduction due to rain, the Sri Lankans asked the Windies to bat first.

Hayley Matthews looked in solid form, stroking 4 fours in a gutsy 41 run contribution. Captain Stafanie Taylor a great all-round performance, making the Sri Lankan bowlers work hard on her way to an unbeaten 55 runs. Taylor and Matthews shared a 73-run partnership for the second wicket of Matthews. Merissa Aguilleira then posted 37 not out, as the Windies reached 182/8 from their 45 overs.

Shashikala Siriwardene was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, taking 3/26 followed by Captain Inoka Ranaweera with 2/24.

Dilani Manodara top-scored in her team’s chase with 42 and Rebeca Vandort 34. The team was dismissed for 142 in 40.4 overs, 40 runs shy of the target.

Stafanie Taylor took 3/29, while Shakera Selman had 3/30. Taylor was Player of the Match and the Series.

The tour now moves north, this time for Twenty20I matches, at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds in Antigua, on October 19, 21, 22 from 6:30pm each day. All matches will be streamed live.