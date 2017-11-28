Empire Beats Highlights and Calypso Defeats Big Rock/Sda

The Development Bank sponsored T-20 Cricket tournament, hosted by the Nevis Cricket Association, continued with two matches on Sunday 26th November.

In match one, Empire triumphed over Highlights.

Summarized scores: Highlights 111 for 5 in 20 overs: R. Huggins 30; Theron Bussue 26; Carlon Smithen 19*; Rohan Laborde 15

Justin Athanaze 2 for 16; Prentice and Simmonds 1 wicket each

Empire 112 for 3: Andre Browne 31; Adelvin Phillip 29; J. Manners 19

Carlon Smithen 1 for 27; Peter Charles 1 for 24

Empire won by 7 wickets

In match two, Calypso chalked up a decent 157 in their allotted 20 overs, versus Big Rock/SDA Jets and after falling into early trouble in their response, the Big Rock/Jets team got close to the target, getting to 130 for 8.

Summarized scores: Calypso 156 all out in 20 overs: D. Webbe 45; V. Chanand 39; Shevon Jeffers 15

Anand 2 for 32; Curtis Morton 2 for 20; Kenny Persaud 2 for 15; D. Blair 1 for 26

Big Rock/SDA Jets 130 for 8: Narbi 33; Blair 32

Harvey 4 for 11; Chanand 2 for 21

Calypso won by 26 runs

Next scheduled games:

Tuesday 28th November: All-stars vs calypso/ Pioneers @5:30pm

Wednesday 29th November: Big Rock vs Empire @5:30pm

Thursday 1st December: Highlights vs Big Rock SDA Jets

@ 5:30pm