End Of An Era | Leaving From The Left – Simpson Miller Joins Seaga As Former PMs To Resign While On The Opposition Benches

Following a painful defeat in the 2007 general election, Portia Simpson Miller faced another challenge for the leadership of the People’s National Party (PNP). This time, a face-off with Dr Peter Phillips in 2008.

Simpson Miller was to prevail, and that set the stage for her to lead the PNP back to power in December 2011.

In a national swing against the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), the PNP picked up 42 of the 63 seats contested.

Simpson Miller, who was widely blamed for the 2007 defeat, was again the darling of the Comrades as she embarked on take two as prime minister of Jamaica.

Economic reforms, crime and the plight of the poor would take front and centre of her administration's focus.