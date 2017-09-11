England Gains Series Win Over Windies

There was to be no miraculous victory for the Windies team, as was the case in the test match at Headingley, as the third and final test match between England and the West indies, headed into day three at Lords.

The Windies had managed to contain the Englishmen to a first innings score of 194 all out, which only gave the home team, a small lead of 71 runs.

The Windies entered day three on 93 for 3, with a lead of a mere 22 runs, having lost Kraigg Brathwaite for 4; Kyle Hope for 1 and the resilient Kieran Powell, for a well-played 45, before he was undone by a superb away swinger by James Anderson, which just tipped one of the bails, as it went past his defensive push.

There was much hope still for the Windies as one of the heroes of the previous test match Shai Hope, was still at the crease.

However, except for Hope, who himself was upstaged by another Anderson beauty, the rest of the batting capitulated and the Windies could only amass a total of 177 all out, giving the Englishmen a meagre target of 106 for a series victory.

Except for one lone hiccup, the loss of Alastair Cook’s wicket, the Englishmen strolled to victory rather easily, with two of the newcomers being not out at the close.

Summarized scores: England 194 (Stokes 60, Roach 5-72) and 107 for 1 (Westley 44*, Stoneman 40*) beat West Indies 123 Kieran Powell 39; Shai Hope 29 (Stokes 6-22) and 177 (Hope 62, Powell 45; Anderson 7-42) by nine wickets