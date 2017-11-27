EPPS Dethrones STPS

By:Curtis Morton

The Elizabeth Primary School, prevailed in the third annual Skipping competition, to dethrone, host school, the St. Thomas’ Primary school, on Friday 24th November 2017.

The competition which is the brainchild of Coach Emmanuel ‘Eddy’ Caines-Richards, was held at the courtyard of the St. Thomas’ Primary School.

Once again, the main sponsor of the event, was Premier Vance Amory, who was represented by his wife, Lady Vernie Amory.

The schools represented in the competition were:

Ivor Walters Primary; Joycelyn Liburd Primary; St. James’ Primary; Charlestown Primary; VOJN; Elizabeth Pemberton Primary and host school and defending champions, St. Thomas’ Primary.

The officiating judges were: Mrs. Vernie Amory; Mrs. Tasha Parris and Mrs. Lydia Claxton.

The participants competed in various styles of skipping, which involved individual and team events.

In the final analysis, the top trophies and prizes were awarded as follows:

Best skipper -female-Tianna Griffin-JLPS

Best skipper-male-Shian Boddie-EPPS

1st place –EPPS-45 points

2nd-JLPS-44 points

3rd-CPS and STPS-joint on 38 points