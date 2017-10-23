Epps Pulls Off Stunning Upset in Opener

By:Curtis Morton

Coach of the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School, Mr. Adelvin Phillip, had hinted in a pre-match interview, that his team, EPPS, had always challenged the Ivor Walters Primary school (IWPS), very hard, in their previous Football encounters but he certainly did not expect his boys to dominate the season opener, in the manner that they did.

The 2017 edition of the Primary schools Football league, kicked off at the ET Willett Park on Friday 20th October, admittedly without an opening ceremony.

However, the immediate action on the green, saw all eight participating teams, donning their boots.

In match one, EPPS took on last year’s champs, IWPS.

Within the first five minutes of the game, the EPPS team found the back of the net but the IWPS fans were still calm, as they expected their team to bounce back with a vengeance.

Two more goals for the EPPS team, suddenly made the glum faces of the IWPS supporters, rather conspicuous. One of them being an ‘own goal.’

It was soon recognized, as the minutes ticked away, that there was no coming back from this one.

Coaches Harvey and France however, are adamant, that this was only ‘first game jitters’ and that the champion team will bounce back for the remainder of the league.

Final score: EPPS 3 IWPS 0

In other matches played:

Joycelyn Liburd Primary (JLPS) won over Maude Cross Preparatory (MCPS) 1 goal to nil. The lone goal materialized as a result of a penalty.

Charlestown Primary dounced VOJN 5 goals to nil and St. Thomas’ Primary, took care of Nevis Academy 3 goals to nil.

The league continues on Friday 27th October at the ET Willett Park, at 2 pm, with all teams again participating.