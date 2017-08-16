Exciting Youth Football Comes to Nevis

By:Curtis Morton
The St. Kitts –Nevis Football Association’s Summer Regional Youth Tournament commences on Friday 18th August, in St.Kitts.
The tournament will feature St.Kitts All-stars; St.Kitts Select; Nevis U18, and St. Lucia.
Match day two will take place at the ET Willett Park, on Sunday 20th August, as follows:
4pm- St Kitts All-stars vs St Kitts Select
6pm- Nevis vs St. Lucia
Nevis U18 team reads:
Goal Keepers-
Zakyese Smith
Hasan Harvey
Austin Lewis
Defenders-
CJ Parris
Ashon Tross
Jalden Myers
Shuquinho Chapman
Jaheim Webbe
Dwyer Dore
D’atryl Stanley
Rasean Browne
Dujon Walters
Midfield –
Ishun Smithen
Romario Daniel
Jaheem Phillip
Amarni Williams
Jaheem Liburd
Javani Somersall
Omarion Bartlette
Emmanuel Fedricks
Dejal Myers
Kristoff Chapman
Chylon Caines
Strikers-
Xholan Govia
Brandal Meade
Raymundo Nisbett
Kenaci Dorsett
Staff:
Alex Claxton
Aljay Newton
Curtis Morton Jr
Masefield Nisbett
Carlos Chapman
Jamir Claxton