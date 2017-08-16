Exciting Youth Football Comes to Nevis

By:Curtis Morton

The St. Kitts –Nevis Football Association’s Summer Regional Youth Tournament commences on Friday 18th August, in St.Kitts.

The tournament will feature St.Kitts All-stars; St.Kitts Select; Nevis U18, and St. Lucia.

Match day two will take place at the ET Willett Park, on Sunday 20th August, as follows:

4pm- St Kitts All-stars vs St Kitts Select

6pm- Nevis vs St. Lucia

Nevis U18 team reads:

Goal Keepers-

Zakyese Smith

Hasan Harvey

Austin Lewis

Defenders-

CJ Parris

Ashon Tross

Jalden Myers

Shuquinho Chapman

Jaheim Webbe

Dwyer Dore

D’atryl Stanley

Rasean Browne

Dujon Walters

Midfield –

Ishun Smithen

Romario Daniel

Jaheem Phillip

Amarni Williams

Jaheem Liburd

Javani Somersall

Omarion Bartlette

Emmanuel Fedricks

Dejal Myers

Kristoff Chapman

Chylon Caines

Strikers-

Xholan Govia

Brandal Meade

Raymundo Nisbett

Kenaci Dorsett

Staff:

Alex Claxton

Aljay Newton

Curtis Morton Jr

Masefield Nisbett

Carlos Chapman

Jamir Claxton