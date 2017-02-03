BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2017 (PRESS SEC) — Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said yesterday, Wednesday, February 1st, that joint operations involving all agencies of law enforcement are to be intensified this year in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“In fact, they [these joint operations] have become a permanent feature of our national security response system,” Prime Minister Harris, the Minister of National Security, added.

The use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) will also become a permanent fixture, reshaping the national security landscape.

Yesterday at his press conference, Prime Minister Harris said that, “We will ensure that our closed-circuit television (CCTV) project is at an advanced stage of operationalization. Equipment and appliances have already been brought in on island and a further shipment is in progress. Phase One of the CCTV project has cost EC$5 million…The financing has already been secured, thanks to the Government of Taiwan.”

Dr. Harris also said that, “We have one of the top five international firms in the CCTV industry, that is VIVOTEK, working with us, and they have one of our local providers of security services, Mr. Errol Wilkinson, as their point man in St. Kitts. Training has begun for police officers and other personnel who will be engaged in the launch of our CCTV project. We are attempting to fast-track its use in Basseterre, Charlestown, Frigate Bay, Conaree, St. Peter’s and Shadwell.”

Two months ago on Friday, December 2nd, 2016, at Government Headquarters, His Excellency George Chiou, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, handed over the funds for the Cities and Roadways Surveillance System CCTV Project – Phase One to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who accepted on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During a bilateral meeting held on Wednesday, March 16th, 2016 in Belize, then-President Ma Ying-jeou of Taiwan committed to Prime Minister Harris that Taiwan would collaborate with St. Kitts and Nevis in implementing a far-reaching crime-fighting plan for the Federation.

At the meeting in Belize, it was agreed that the plan would expand the use of CCTV in the hotspot areas for violent crime, as well as increase opportunities for training in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and implement technological upgrades in order to consolidate information and enhance efficiency.

When the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and a delegation were in Taiwan to attend the Friday, May 20th, 2016 swearing-in ceremony of the new – and first female – President of Taiwan, Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, and her Vice President, Chen Chien-jen, Dr. Harris took the opportunity to visit the Taipei City Police Department’s CCTV Centre.

The Taipei City Police Department credits the comprehensive CCTV program in Taiwan’s capital with dramatically reducing the crime rate there. (See press release by the Taipei City Police Department titled “Mayor Hao Praises New CCTV for Outstanding Results in Crime Prevention and Investigation.”)