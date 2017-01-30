By:St. Clair Sazam Hull

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Information reaching this media house has indicated that a man was found dead at his home in Church Ground on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Reports stated, that the victim was identified as Leon Gumbs. It was alleged, that the cause of death may have been a gunshot wound to the head. It is said that upon discovery of the body, it was already in a state of decomposition.

Reports indicate that he may have been killed since Friday. Persons in the community have indicated that they last saw the deceased on Friday.

Gumbs’ death marks the Federation’s first murder for 2017.

Police are currently investigating the matter.