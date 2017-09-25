Federation’s Muscle Team Set for Big Event

By:Curtis Morton

Secretary of the Nevis Body Building Association, Miss Des Parry, updated the local media on an upcoming major Body building event to be held in Mexico, on Friday.

It’s the Caribbean and Central American Body Building competition and it will run from the 29th of September to the 1st of October.

During last year’s event, Colin Lazarus of Nevis placed second in the heavy weight category.

The St. Kitts and Nevis representative team for this year, is as follows:

Colin Lazarus-super heavy weight division

Kurvin Wallace-Middleweight and Masters Categories

Michael Francis-Heavy weight

Vonrika Dickenson-Fitness category

Management team: Joseph Liburd; Des Parry and Sylvia Francis.

Miss Parry took time out to thank the main sponsors who have made the trip possible: The Nevis Island Administration; Mr. Spence Brand; Bull’s Gym and Fit Wellness Center.

The completion will run as follows:

29th September-weigh- INS

30th September-Fitness and female categories

1st October-Body builders show down

The team members will be waiting with bated breaths for final word on their travel, as parts of Mexico were recently devastated by two major earthquakes.