Female entrepreneurs receive support from the British High Commission

Female empowerment and the support of young leaders remain vital to the economic development of the Caribbean.

This view was expressed by the Head of the Political and Communications team at the British High Commission Bridgetown, Mr. Edward Munn, during the opening ceremony of an economic prosperity workshop held at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth in Barbados.

The three-day workshop is being held under the theme: “Women Entrepreneurs Charting the Way to Economic Prosperity,” and was organised by the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, in conjunction with the Women and Development Unit of the UWI Open Campus. The workshop was brought to fruition with funding from the High Commission.

Acting tutor-coordinator of the Women and Development Unit, Ms. Cecelia Batson-Rollock, expressed gratitude to the British High Commission for its support.

She stated, “We are very pleased that we were able to receive this funding because our work could not go forward without it.

“We are also going to hold similar sessions in St Vincent and St Lucia and by the end of these workshops, we expect that women entrepreneurs will be able to see how they can succeed in business during these harsh economic times,” Ms. Batson-Rollock affirmed.

The sessions will focus on a variety of ways in which female entrepreneurs can spot business opportunities, learn about costing and pricing, business marketing and other areas.

This year, the British High Commission has also approved funding for further development across the Eastern Caribbean, including security reform and the support of regional non-governmental organisations.