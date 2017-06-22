Female Sprinters to Represent SKNAAA at 2017 Trinidad & Tobago Nationals

A quartet of female sprinters shall be representing the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic

Association (SKNAAA) at the 2017 Trinidad & Tobago National Open Championships. This

came about upon the invitation of the National Association of Athletics Administration of

Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT).

The team shall comprise of the following:

Donnell Esdaille – Head Coach

Tameka Williams – Athlete

Shenel Crooke – Athlete

Kristal Liburd – Athlete

Amaya Clarke – Athlete

The four (4) women shall be competing in the 4X100m. Ms. Tameka Williams and Ms. Shenel

Crooke, national sprint double champion and runner up shall both contest the 100m as an

opportunity to qualify for the IAAF World Championships in Athletics, London, England,

scheduled for August 2017.

They shall also be using this opportunity to sharpen their race strategy for competing in next

weekend’s OECS Track & Field Championships, St. Georges, Grenada.

The SKNAAA is elated to invest in female sprinting in an effort to regain the momentum that

was established over a decade ago.