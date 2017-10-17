Fifth UK Road Show Leaves Media Enthused

London, UK October 17, 2017: UK media were given a true Taste of St. Kitts & Nevis on Day Three of Destination St. Kitts and Nevis 2017, as tourism officials and participating partners highlighted the destination’s tourism product at a high-profile event hosted at The Apartment, an exclusive venue at The Hoxton Hotel, London.

Within a lively setting of Caribbean rhythms and authentic tastes and colour, inspired by this year’s St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week, tourism officials and partners networked with a variety of media from high-profile trade publications including Selling Travel and TTG to national travel writers and multi-media outlets such as Suitcase Magazine. New media were also well represented with several lifestyle and food bloggers including Luxury Columnist, EatCookExplore and PipandtheCity; with niche media such as Yacht Investor, Planet Golf Review and The Voice also attending.

Attending media were given the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Minister Grant and participating tourism officials and partners

Addressing the audience, the delegation consisting of the Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism; Tim Thuell, Chairman, NTA Board; and CEO’s Racquel Brown and Greg Phillips respectively of the St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authorities spoke in one voice in offering an insight into the uniqueness and authenticity of the twin-island destination of St. Kitts and Nevis, highlighting the individual personalities and characteristics of each island.

The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant spoke compassionately about the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria on the Caribbean but reminded media that St. Kitts and Nevis was fortunate to have escaped damage and that the islands were open for business with hotels and restaurants operational.

Minister Grant said “the media event is an important element to the Destination St. Kitts and Nevis roadshow offering our partners a platform to build relationships with the UK media. I hope that all participating partners had successful meetings and will in time leverage any opportunities from those meetings.”

The delegation also thanked the media for their support and emphasised the importance of their presence at the roadshow encouraging editors, journalists and bloggers to experience the islands for themselves and tell the story of St. Kitts and Nevis in their own way.