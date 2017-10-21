Fig Tree resident thankful for assistance from NIA’s Community Housing Assistance Programme

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 20, 2017) — “I must say thank you to Ms. Brandy… I am well pleased. I am thankful for everything nicely done. I thank the workers. They did a good job,” is how Mrs. Yvonne Stanley expressed gratitude to Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), for extensive renovation work carried out at her home in Fig Tree.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams handed over the keys to Mrs. Stanley on October 19, 2017 at a brief ceremony. In her remarks, the minister told Mrs. Stanley she was pleased the ministry was able to come to her assistance.

“Ms. Stanley, I hope that you would be able to enjoy your days in your newly renovated home. We were happy that we were able to be of assistance to you. We are committed to helping the citizens of Nevis to live better and more rewarding lives.

“We are committed to helping empower persons so that with this renewed edifice, you can now live out the rest of your days knowing that you are comfortable and we have made you even more comfortable in your dwelling home,” she said.

The assistance which falls under the Ministry’s Community Housing Assistance Programme, was granted to Mrs. Stanley, following her request some months ago. After an assessment by personnel from the Social Services Department, it was determined that her situation had met the criteria in place for the programme.

Mrs. Brandy-Williams stated that the Nevis Island Administration’s assistance with renovations and home construction for the poor and vulnerable, is important to the eradication of poverty in all forms on the island. The move also falls in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

Apart from tackling the issue of poverty eradication, she also noted that the ministry was also actively trying to empower the people of Nevis in particular the women.

She thanked all those who were instrumental in making Mrs. Stanley’s living conditions more comfortable including Mr. Sylvester Browne, Maintenance Supervisor in the Department and his crew in particular Mr. Ian Claxton.

Mr. Keith Glasgow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development also delivered remarks. The house blessing was made by Bishop Stephen Liburd and Mrs. Shelly Liburd who oversees community housing assistance projects in the Ministry, chaired the ceremony.

