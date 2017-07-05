Final Medal Count for OECS Track and Field Championship 2017

By:Curtis Morton

The final medal count for the 2017 edition of the OECS track and field championship, has been released.

The meet was held in Grenada from the 1st to the 2nd July 2017 at the Kirani James Athletic stadium.

British Virgin Islands-10 Gold; 8 silver; 3 bronze—21

Grenada-8 gold; 4 silver; 7 bronze-19

St. Kitts & Nevis- 4 gold; 5 silver; 3 bronze-12

Antigua & Barbuda-3 gold; 3 silver; 2 bronze-8

St. Lucia-3 gold; 2 silver; 4 bronze-9

St. Vincent & the Grenadines-1 gold; 6 silver; 9 bronze-16

Anguilla- 0 gold; 1 silver; 0 bronze-1

Dominica-0 gold; 0 silver; 1 bronze-1