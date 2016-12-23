By:Curtis Morton
On Wednesday 21st December, the semifinal matches in the ongoing local Football league, were played at the ET Willet Park.
In match one, Bath United engaged the Hard Times team.
It was a hard fought game but a stunning free kick from long range, by Aldre Newton, who has returned home on vacation from his studies in Jamaica, made the definite difference.
The game ended one goal to nil, in favour of the Bath United team and effectively assured them of a place in the finals, set for Saturday night-24th December or Christmas eve.
In match two, the experienced BA Stoney Grove Strikers, engaged the youthful team known as Youths of the Future.
Up to half time, with the score at 3 goals to 1 in favour of the Stoney Grove team, it appeared as if it would fizzle out to be an anticlimactic, one sided affair.
However, the youth team returned, much rejuvenated in the second half and shocked the Stoney Grove team, by tying up the score at 4 goals –all, by the final whistle.
Even the additional extra time failed to break the tie and then it came down to penalties, in order to determine the other finalist for Saturday evening’s grand finale.
In the end, the more experienced Stoney Grove men prevailed to win the game on penalties.
The two finalists to face off on Saturday 24th December, are therefore Bath United and BA Stoney Grove Strikers