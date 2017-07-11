First Ever Female Calypsonians from across the region are coming to Culturama 43

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Culturama 43 is here and the female Calypsonians are coming. Yes!On Monday, July 31, 2017 history will be made in Nevis in the crowning of the first ever Caribbean Female Soca Calypso Queen of Queens Competition.

Live on stage will be Roxy, Queen Thaait, Azizri, Sister Joyce, Janae Jackson, Lady Khandie, Lady Panther, Lady Diva, Ebony Empress, Lady Wonder, and Temisha Liburd.

This event is set to be at the Cultural Complex in Charlestown beginning at 8:30 pm. The MCs for the evening will be Sandra B from St. Kitts and the ever popular Tommy Joseph out of Trinidad&Tobago.

Tickets for the event are $40 dollars at the gate and $50 dollars in advance.

Contact number 1869-764-7844.