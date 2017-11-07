First Ever Nevis Open A Success

By:Curtis Morton

The first ever Nevis open, hosted by the Four Seasons resort on Nevis, has been coded as a huge success.

Chief coordinator of the tournament and Tennis pro at the resort, David Wilson, indicated on Sunday, that he was pleased with the number of persons who not only registered for, but participated in the novel event.

A few locals participated, along with a contingent of players from St. Kitts and also some of the current guests at the hotel.

The tournament commenced on Saturday 4th November and featured the men’s singles; ladies’ singles and the men’s seniors.

Sunday was the day for the grand finale and that day featured the men’s and ladies doubles and the mixed doubles.

A fair sized crowd gathered at center court of Sunday to witness the men’s doubles finals.

This featured Mackee France, who is incidentally the Director of Guests Communications at the resort, teaming up with Dwight Wood and they came up against Sudhir Ambati and Selwyn Delpeche.

France was the ultimate star and he was impeccable at the nets. He utilized every opportunity to consistently slam home points for his team. His placement was remarkable.

At the closing ceremony however, he gave his winnings to his opponents in what he described as ‘an executive decision.’

Prizes included dinners for two at some of the popular Four Seasons and other restaurants within the federation.

The overall results were as follows:

Men’s Singles

Winner Dexter Ward

Runner up Paul Trotman

Score 8-6

Ladies Singles

Winner Hedda Wienpahl

Runner up Terri Andrews

Score 8-1

Men’s Doubles

Winners Dwight Wood & Mackee France

Runners up Selwyn Delpeche & Sudhir Ambati

Score 8-2

Ladies Doubles

Winners Hedda Wienpahl & Laura Beard

Runners up Carol Cochrane & Barbara Gosling

Score 8-0

Mixed Doubles

Winner Laura Beard & Wayne Tyson

Runner up Hedda Wienpahl & Paul Trotman

Score 8-4

Seniors Men’s

Winner Paul Trotman

Runner up Dan Jensen

Score 8-0