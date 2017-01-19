As Barack Obama prepares to hand over the reigns to Donald Trump, the 44th President of the US circled back to the message of hope that saw him make history. His final address in Chicago even ended with the slogan that first carried him into the halls of power: Yes We Can.

Just two days before the inauguration that will see Trump take his place in oval office, Obama held his final press conference in the White House briefing room. A week after Trump's combative press conference that saw him attack CNN as "fake news" and blame US intelligence services for an unverified memo of allegations against him, Obama took a calmer stance, ending with a simple message to the White House press corp: "Good luck".