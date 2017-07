Five Nevisians in Leewards Under 15 Team

Five Nevisians have been included in the Leeward Islands under 15 team, which is currently in Barbados to participate in the 2017 edition of the Cricket West Indies regional under 15 Cricket tournament.

The five players are: Patrice Nisbett 2nd; Jayden Carmichael; Anderson JUSTIN Amadan; Carlon Tuckett and Tajarie Clarke, who is actually the vice-captain of the team.

The full schedule of matches is as follows:

Round 1 – July 26

Leeward Islands vs Guyana – Crab Hill

Windward Islands vs Barbados – Weymouth “A”

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago – Brighton

Round 2 – July 28

Barbados vs Leeward Islands – Three W’s Oval

Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana – Lucas Street

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – Crab Hill

Round 3 – July 31

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago – KMV Oval

Barbados vs Jamaica – Lucas Street

Guyana vs Windward Islands – Weymouth “A”

Round 4 – August 2

Jamaica vs Leeward Islands – Lucas Street

Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago – Three W’s Oval

Guyana vs Barbados – KMV Oval

Round 5 – August 4

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands – Lucas Street

Jamaica vs Guyana – Three W’s Oval

Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados – Crab Hill