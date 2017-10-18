Flamboyant Nursing Home Celebrates Week of Activities

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-Activities Coordinator at the Flamboyant Nursing Home on Nevis, Miss Alicia Browne, is coordinating another week of activities at the home. The week of activities is an annual event.

The week of activities is being held under the theme: ‘Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in the society’. It commenced with a service of thanksgiving on Monday 16th October 2017.

On Tuesday 17th October, other residents at the home shared the joys with the centenarians on Nevis. They were celebrated in a grand ceremony.

They were later entertained by Mrs. Thelma Mills who read stories to them.

The activities for the remainder of the week are as follows:

Wednesday 18th October: Masquerade dance for the seniors

2 pm –Lecture on ‘Mental health in the workplace.’

Thursday 19th October-Island tour for the residents of the home

Friday 20th October: 10 am-Exhibition and steelpan performance.

All activities will take place at the Communal Hall at the home.