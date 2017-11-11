Flights Disruptions Due To Industrial Action

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, November 10, 2017 – LIAT regrets to advise the travelling public of industrial action by the members of the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA). This action has stemmed from the union’s disagreement with a company decision.

The Management of LIAT, this morning, met with LIALPA in an effort to quickly resolve this issue with the pilots and restore services to the travelling public. However our flight services still remain disrupted.

LIAT’s Chief Executive Officer, Julie Reifer-Jones, added “LIAT apologises for these disruptions to our passengers and their plans and wishes to reiterate its commitment to work with LIALPA to resolve any issues.” She noted that the management is moving swiftly to work on restoring regular operations soon.