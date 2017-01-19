BASSETERRE, St. Kitts & Nevis (January 19th, 2017) – Mr. Kevin Edwards, the former Marketing Manager, replaces Anthony Morton as the new Retail Sales Manager as of January 1, 2017. He is responsible for leading the Retail Sales Division with oversight of Mobile, Broadband and Internet sales as well as Indirect Channels sales.

Kevin Edwards joined the organization in December 2013. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a BA in Marketing, Product Information & Supply Chain Management. Upon graduating, he honed his skills in the field of Sales and Marketing having served in several senior management positions both locally and regionally, handling brand portfolios such as Angostura Distillers, Mount Gay Rum, British American Tobacco, Remy Martin and Coca Cola. His career also includes experience in the Offshore Real Estate and Financial Services sector having served as Zone Manager for Stewart Title Eastern Caribbean (for the Northern Caribbean). Mr. Edwards entered the Telecommunications sector in 2007 working first as Marketing Manager then as Office Manager for UTS CaribGlobe. He has also held the position of Market Manager (Country Manager) for Digicel St. Kitts & Nevis. Kevin is a member of Rotary Club of St. Kitts & Nevis, a devoted husband and father of two.

Mr. Edwards said, “I am thrilled and honoured to be entrusted with leading the Retail Division. At Flow our customers are our number one priority, therefore I will spare no effort to deliver superior mobile, fixed and broadband products, coupled with exemplary interactive service to make our in store customer experience astonishing.”

Effective January 1st 2017, Anthony Morton is the new Commercial Manager for Flow with responsibility for Marketing and Corporate Communications. In his role Mr. Morton is charged with developing and implementing commercial strategies across all product lines to deliver increased revenues and brand equity.

Mr. Morton joined Flow as the Consumer Sales Manager in October 2014 having worked 22 years in Commercial and Investment Banking in three distinct financial regions: the United States Virgin Islands, St Kitts-Nevis and New York. Prior to joining Flow, he was a Commercial/Corporate Banker with First Bank VI for 10 years providing multi-million dollar commercial loans to businesses in the USVI. He spent five years from 2000 with the St. Kitts Nevis Finance Company, now TDC Finance Center, as the Assistant Manager. He also worked at Chase Manhattan Bank and US Trust Company in New York as a Senior Accounts Officer for seven years where he administered Municipal Investment Funds on behalf of investors and brokers.

Mr. Morton has a profound love for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and its people. His Mantra is to make the customer experience at Flow better today than it was yesterday. His drive and motivation are to continuously push the envelope to improve the standard and quality of telecommunications in our local market by introducing innovative products and services that deliver value and exceed customer expectations.

Morton said, “I am excited to be the new Commercial Manager of Flow St. Kitts-Nevis, because it will allow me the opportunity to introduce value added products, services and experiences to enrich the lives of our customers. Flow has exciting and new products and enhanced services to launch in 2017. As a blue chip company of the region, it is truly an honour and privilege to work for this prestigious organization.”

