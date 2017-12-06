Flow Customers to Select the next “Flow People’s Choice Award” From the 2017 CaribbeanTales Incubator Program proudly sponsored by Flow

MIAMI, FL – December 5, 2017 – Which top Caribbean television series concept will claim the Flow People’s Choice Awards selected from this year’s CaribbeanTales Incubator (CTI) program? That is the question that is top of mind as Flow customers across the region add their voices to the selection process. There are only 10 voting days left and there is still time for customers to cast their vote.

Voting began on November 3rd, 2017 to determine which of four original television series concepts, is the viewer’s top favourite show to watch. The show with the highest number of votes will be crowned the top viewer choice award and wins a $2,500 USD prize. Customers can vote online HERE at: http://caribbeantales-tv.com/flows-people-choice-awards-2017- edition/To cast your vote, make sure to watch the trailers and choose one of the four (4) shortlisted television series featured below:

1. Lexo Street by Trinidad’s Roger Alexis, the well-known creator of the beloved puppet “Santana” and other characters. His submission is a no-holds barred comedic dramatization of life on Lexo Street.

2. Inframundo described as not for the faint-hearted is an adventurous, unpredictable and full of mystery film project produced by Leticia Jones from the Dominican Republic.

3. Life or Death by Cristobal Krusen of Belize chronicles the twists and turns of a scandalridden presidential election in the small country of Costaguana as a son fights to save his father’s legacy.

4. The Agency by Paul O’Beale and Rick Elgood of Jamaica highlights the life and times of Ellen Thompson, a Jamaican single mother, who opens up her own agency to recruit and train rising entertainment stars.

Flow customers will have the exclusive opportunity to see these pilots aired on the Flow 1 network across the region late 2018/2019. By casting your vote, you let us know the type of original Caribbean programming you want to see. The announcement of the 2017 Flow People’s Choice Award winner is scheduled for December 18th, 2017.

John Reid, CEO of C&W Communications, the operator of Flow said, “This is Flow’s second year as lead sponsor of Caribbean Tales and we are proud of our continuously strengthening association. We are huge advocates of fostering an enabling environment for filmmakers in the region and across the Caribbean diaspora and we are intent on delivering high-quality, original Caribbean content which is relevant, relatable and appeals to our audiences.”

Reid also said, “By giving our Caribbean customers the ability to vote for their favorite television series and producer through the Flow Caribbean People’s Choice Award we have created a win-win opportunity for both film-makers and viewers – a highly interactive way for our customers to help select the Caribbean content that they really want to watch on TV and also support for the development of the Caribbean film industry.”

Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO of Caribbean Tales said, “We’re delighted to be in partnership with Flow with this amazing initiative to create original television programming for our region. The People’s Choice Award is a great interactive tool to measure the appeal of our original programming. With this initiative, as well as the recent airing of the reality program “Me on My TV”, showing the filmmakers’ journey to our “Big Pitch” in Toronto, Canada, we are proud of our collaborative efforts to bring the next generation of Caribbean filmmakers to Flow’s audiences.”

