MIAMI, FL, January 30, 2017 – Flow customers will now have even more access to international news with the addition of the Sky News HD network to Flow TV’s channel line-up.

Sky News was the first 24/7 breaking news network in Britain, and is one of the most respected news outlets in the world. Flow, Cable and Wireless’ Consumer brand,recently acquired the first and only rights in the Caribbean to broadcast the award winning

UK-based news channel. The news channel brings a rich, unprecedented international perspective to Flow customers and, like Flow, is driven by a spirit of innovation – delivering fresh and compelling international news stories from the Caribbean and Latin America to Africa, Asia and beyond.

“The addition of Sky News to our extensive suite of news and other programming reaffirms to our subscribers that they are getting great value, unparalleled content and staying connected to the rest of the world in real time,” said Garfield Sinclair, newly

appointed President, Flow Caribbean. Sinclair added, “Sky News provides accurate and reliable, up-to-the-minute information about the most significant international events, no matter where it’s happening, and the channel can also be accessed anytime, anywhere via our Flow To Go platform.”

John Ryley, Head of Sky News, commented: “This is a terrific opportunity to bring our award winning news service and outstanding original journalism directly to a new Caribbean audience via Flow TV for the first time. We are currently available in over

100 million homes in 127 countries around the world and under this agreement with Flow we will extend Sky News officially to the Caribbean market.”

Ann Petley-Jones, CEO of Riverhead Investments Ltd., the exclusive distributor of Sky News in the Caribbean basin and Canada, had this to say: “We are proud to be bringing Sky News to Flow and the Caribbean as it is one of the great news

companies globally, as evidenced by the large number of industry awards it has received. The fact that CWC/Flow has added Sky News to its impressive lineup is a big win for Caribbean viewers. Sky News is renowned for the quality and impartiality of its news service and Riverhead is delighted to be partnered with such a group.”

Flow customers will get two months of free access to the channel after which they have the option to include in their cable package.