FLOW Job Vacancy

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the following post at Cable & Wireless Communications/rebranded FLOW at our Nevis location:

RETAIL SALES ADVISOR (NEVIS)

Primary Objective

Assist new and existing customers with the purchase of wireless and fixed line equipment and services and provide customer assistance for upgrades, service problems, and handset operation queries.

Summary of Main Duties

•Advise customers on the purchase of Mobile, Internet and Fixed-Line phones, services and accessories

•Maintain consistently high standard of customer service

•Achieve Sales targets

•Provide all necessary information on products, accessories, service features, pricing plans and roaming

•Handle administrative aspects of sales including completing customer contracts, verifying information, running credit checks, preparing customer files, supporting local and regional promotions, pulling product inventory, completing warranty paperwork and filing finished orders.

•Interface with other departments on customers’ behalf when necessary

•Test and assemble phone for customers, including programming with correct phone numbers and features

•Responsible for maintaining store appearance

•Ensure that all applications for applied services are properly filled out

•Provisioning of pre and post accounts correctly

•Accountable for various aspects of office administration

•Successfully complete all sales training programs that are scheduled

•Carry out all other related duties as determined by the Supervisor Retail Sales

Qualifications & Experience

•4 CXC/O’ Levels including English

•Minimum of two (2) years experience in customer service

•Good knowledge of basic telecoms equipment

•Sales oriented

•Good communication skills

Essential Requirements

•Delivery of quality customer service

•Handle multiple tasks efficiently

•Good interpersonal skills

•Ability to work well under pressure

If you are interested in being considered for this position, please send your application and CV via email to karen.blackett@cwc.com by 18th September 2017.