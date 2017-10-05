FLOW St. Kitts & Nevis is first to launch their 4G LTE Mobile Network

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts & Nevis (October 4th, 2017) – In another first for the Federation, Flow St. Kitts & Nevis officially launched their 4G LTE mobile network last Friday September 29th in Nevis. David Lake, Country Manager, stated, “This move ushers in the fourth generation mobile technology in our market, putting us ahead of many other companies and countries around the globe.” He further stated that, “We at FLOW have invested millions in our LTE network this year and we’ve earmarked millions more to ensure that our Federation is equipped with one of the best LTE networks in the Caribbean.”

4G LTE will increase overall network capacity for our customer base with faster download speeds of their favorite pictures and movies, and better connectivity to video chat, allowing them the freedom to live in the moment and fully utilize their mobile devices while on the go.

The term 4G LTE is really two terms. 4G means the fourth generation of mobile data technology for cellular networks following 3G, the third generation. LTE stands for Long Term Evolution and is short for a very technical process that enables high-speed data transfer to phones and other mobile devices. Together they make 4G LTE the fastest 4G service available today.

Rhodell Whitaker, the Customer Experience Manager, stated that in order to experience the improved service, a customer must have a compatible LTE device updated with the latest software and fitted with an LTE SIM. Flow LTE SIMs are available free at both of the Flow Retail Stores in Charlestown and Basseterre.

Kevin Edwards, Retail Manager, concluded, “We are proud to have provided the market with the first Prepaid Combos in 2016, which combined large amounts of data coupled with unmatched local minutes to call any number. This eliminated the need for a second phone.

Now we have the Ultimate Post Paid Plans to provide more data for customers to enjoy the benefits of LTE.” He highlighted one of those plans that offers 12 GBs data, 3000 local minutes, and 300 international minutes to select destinations, plus roll-over data and minutes for one month. So both Prepaid and Postpaid customers can truly enjoy the faster download speeds and enhanced connectivity on the new Flow 4G LTE Network with these data rich plans.

St. Kitts and Nevis is now flowing with 4G LTE technology.