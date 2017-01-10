Charlestown, Nevis (January 10th, 2017) – FLOW wishes to advise its customers in Nevis that our Retail Store will be closed Tuesday January 10th; resuming regular hours on Wednesday January 11th.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

