BASSETERRE, St. Kitts & Nevis (September 18th, 2017) – FLOW advises its customers that due to the imminent passage of Hurricane Maria, both retail stores in St. Kitts and Nevis will be closed today at 12:00 noon Monday, September 18, 2017.

FLOW apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding at this time.

FLOW regards the welfare of its employees and customers as its number one priority and advises that we all take every precaution to be safe.