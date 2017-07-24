By:Curtis Morton

The Eddy Caines- Richards Football training camp for 2017, concluded on Friday 21st July, on a high note.

Unlike previous years, a Football match was played between the participants and the coaches.

The coaches were able to see the youngsters demonstrate their newly learnt skills, from close range.

Mr. Eddy Richards chaired the closing ceremony and noted that this year, there were a few challenges, in terms of the general poor attitude of some of the children.

He however indicated that he is looking forward to seeing the children exhibiting their newly learnt skills, during the Primary Schools’ Football tournament, set for October/November.

He asked them not to be selfish but instead share the skills they had acquired with their classmates and friends.

He also thanked the participants, their parents and sponsors for helping to make the program a success.

One of the assistant coaches, Romario Daniel, gave a brief overview of the on field program. He stated that the first week was somewhat problematic but said that things improved into the second week and he indicated that he was impressed with the skills demonstrated by the participants, by the end of the program.

Marketing officer at the bank of Nevis, Mr. Pheon Jones, gave a brief address, during which he noted that the Bank of Nevis believes in the holistic development of children and recognize the valuable contribution of sports towards meaningful development.

He also pledged his institution’s continued sponsorship of the program, infinitum.

He then assisted Mr. Richards in delivering certificates to the over fifty participants