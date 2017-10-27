Football
Updated Statistics from First Round in Primary School Football League-Matches Played Friday 20th October
Zone A
Elizabeth Pemberton 3 vs 0 Ivor Walters
Scoring for Elizabeth Pemberton
Shayan Boddie
T’ Najae Lawrence
Romario Morgan
Joycelyn Liburd 1 vs 0 Maude Crosse Preparatory
Scoring for Joycelyn Liburd
Hosea Pluck
Zone B
St. Thomas Primary 3 vs 0 Nevis Academy
Scoring for St. Thomas Primary
Tyzjaun Wade
Adrian Williams
Sebastian Le Mentec Ibarra
Charlestown Primary 5 vs 0 Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls
Scoring for Charlestown Primary
Prince Daniel (2 Goals)
C- Jahnte Griffin
Troy Hamilton
Kyris Gonzaley (Own Goal)
Point standings
Zone A
EPPS 3 points
JLPS 3 points
MCPS 0 points
IWPS 0 points
ZONE B
CPS 3 points
STPS 3 points
VOJN 0 points
Nevis Academy 0 points
Matches scheduled for today Friday 27th October are as follows:
MCPS v EPPS
JLPS v IWPS
CPS v STPS
Nevis Academy v VOJN
All matches set to commence at 1.30 pm