Football

Updated Statistics from First Round in Primary School Football League-Matches Played Friday 20th October

Zone A

Elizabeth Pemberton 3 vs 0 Ivor Walters

Scoring for Elizabeth Pemberton

Shayan Boddie

T’ Najae Lawrence

Romario Morgan

Joycelyn Liburd 1 vs 0 Maude Crosse Preparatory

Scoring for Joycelyn Liburd

Hosea Pluck

Zone B

St. Thomas Primary 3 vs 0 Nevis Academy

Scoring for St. Thomas Primary

Tyzjaun Wade

Adrian Williams

Sebastian Le Mentec Ibarra

Charlestown Primary 5 vs 0 Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls

Scoring for Charlestown Primary

Prince Daniel (2 Goals)

C- Jahnte Griffin

Troy Hamilton

Kyris Gonzaley (Own Goal)

Point standings

Zone A

EPPS 3 points

JLPS 3 points

MCPS 0 points

IWPS 0 points

ZONE B

CPS 3 points

STPS 3 points

VOJN 0 points

Nevis Academy 0 points

Matches scheduled for today Friday 27th October are as follows:

MCPS v EPPS

JLPS v IWPS

CPS v STPS

Nevis Academy v VOJN

All matches set to commence at 1.30 pm