Football lovers to see top women’s football in CONCACAF qualifiers

The president of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), Anthony Johnson, is encouraging football fans and supporters to come to Warner Park to see exciting football during the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U-20 Qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be played 22 to 26 November, with matches being played on Wednesday 22, Friday 24 and Sunday 26. Each match day will be a double-header, at 5 pm and 7:30 pm.

Having the qualifiers staged in St. Kitts and Nevis allows residents to see the top talent from the Caribbean in women’s football.

SKNFA President Johnson remarked, “We believe that this tournament provides the opportunity for exposure of women’s football, because women’s football is still a developing sport in St. Kitts and Nevis, and throughout most of the Caribbean.”

He continued, “We want to encourage all of the football loving public to come out and be supportive of the SKN Sugar Girls. We believe we have what it takes to compete with the very best in the Caribbean. It certainly will be a challenge, however, but the team has been preparing over the last few months and will give their best.”

Johnson said that the prime aim of the SKNFA is about giving exposure to women’s football. He said it was an opportune time, as the qualifiers come just days after the successful celebrations on the CONCACAF Women’s Football Day.

SKNFA General Secretary Stanley Jacobs informed that there is no admission fee for school children, regardless of age.

“All school children are invited to come out and support the footballers. We want the entire school population to come to Warner Park,” Jacobs said.

Admission fee for the rest of the general public will be EC$10.00.