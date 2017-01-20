Football chief on Nevis, Rohan Isles has indicated that local Football action on the island, is set to resume this weekend with the commencement of the second round in the regular league.
The schedule for the upcoming matches is as follows:
Saturday 21st January-Youths of the Future v SL Horsfords Highlights Int at 7 pm
Sunday 22nd January-Hard times FC v Villa Int FC at 6.30 pm
Wednesday 25th January-Bath United v BA SSG Strikers at 6.30 pm
Saturday 28th January-BA SSG Strikers v Villa Int at 7.00 pm
Sunday 29th January-SL Horsfords Highlights Int v Bath United at 7 pm