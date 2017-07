(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Reports reaching this media house indicate that former Deputy Governor General of Nevis, Mr. Eustace John, passed away today Thursday, July 27 2017 at the age of seventy-eight.

He served as Deputy Governor General from 1992 until April of 2017, when he resigned and demitted office.

Nevispages extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Eustace John.