Former Premier of Nevis, to Speak with Nationals in Washington D.C

Charlestown, Nevis (Wednesday, October 25, 2017)- Nationals and Friends of Nevis will be able to speak with Former Premier of Nevis and Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), the Hon. Joseph Parry as he will host a meeting on Thursday, October 26th in Washington. D.C.

The meeting will take place at the Greenbelt Marriott from

7 pm and promises to be an eventful occasion of information and the exchanging of ideas.

Hon. Joseph Parry has re-affirmed the commitment of his Nevis Reformation Party to promote and continue inter-relations of Nevisians throughout the Diaspora, for the well-being of its citizens living overseas.

“I have always appreciated visiting Nevisians residing abroad as many of you have ideas that could strengthen the cultural, economic or other linkages between the places in which you live and Nevis,” said Parry.

The Former Premier plans to discuss the issues that are presently taking place on Nevis and the many plans and policies that the NRP are putting forth leading up to the looming Nevis election