St. James’ Primary School Graduation 2017

Butlers –Nevis-Wednesday 5th July, was a very important day in the lives of four young ladies. That was the day when the St. James’ Primary School held its graduation exercises at the Eden Browne Church.

The distinguished patron for the day, was Ms. Monique Browne, a proud parent.

The proceedings were held under the theme “Determination is the key to success: Endeavour to achieve.”

After the impressive processional by the graduating class, Pastor Delroy Josiah, the school’s chaplain, invoked God’s presence. This was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Nangela Semple.

Chairperson for the event, Mr. Kenroy Warner, congratulated the Graduants, parents and their teachers, for a job well done.

A welcome poem was then delivered by Vernay Frazer and this was followed by the comprehensive school’s report by Headmistress Ms. Danielle Wallace. She spoke to the many accomplishments of the school over the past year and thanked her staff, for their tremendous input in the school’s success.

She also had a word for the parents: “Ensure that your children speak and act properly wherever they go.”

Education officer, Mrs. Ilena Mills then delivered brief remarks. She admonished the Graduants to explore the world of education and to use the technological advances to their success and not to their destruction.

The featured speaker was Mr. Shefton Liburd, Education officer and former teacher at the school. He too had words of commendation for the teachers and parents of the Graduants. He pointed out that failure is only confirmed, when one stops trying and pointed to the great Michael Jordan as an example of one who never allowed initial failure to stop him from achieving his goals.

The parents’ remarks were delivered by Miss Sherrill Sutton, who ended her remarks by utilizing the famous poem “Don’t Quit.’

The valedictory speech was delivered by Malishwa Browne who in her own unique style, referred to the teachers throughout the school life of the graduating class as INVESTORS and their parents as EXECUTIVE BANKERS.

Interspersed with the speeches, were songs and poems from the students of the school, including renditions by the Graduants.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates and gifts and this was followed by the vote of thanks, delivered by Ms. Sharon Semple.