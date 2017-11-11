Four-Mile Security Forces Road Relay Set For Sunday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 11, 2017 (RSCNPF): Several security agencies in the Federation will participate in a test of endurance tomorrow, Sunday, October 11 as five of them have entered teams into the four-mile road relay organised by the Police Sports Club.

The Security Forces Road Relay is a preliminary activity to this year’s Police Week events slated for November 25 to December 02.

Confirmed for Sunday’s race are The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Her Majesty’s Prison, The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard and Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department. Each entity will enter a four-member team and each team member will run for one mile. The race begins in Newton Ground near the Romana Hotel Development, then runners will proceed along the island main road, through Fig Tree, along the Bay Road in Sandy Point, through Mount Idle and end at the basketball court. The runners take off at 3 p.m.

Chairman of the Police Sports Club, Jerry Watts, explained that it was important to include these agencies in Police Week-related activities.

“These agencies have been our partners throughout the year and we have been working together closely in several areas. Our collaborative efforts are critical when it comes to reducing crime,” Watts said. “We not only want to include them in our work, but in our celebrations as well.”

Police Week is a time when members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force engage in several activities meant to allow them to further foster camaraderie and to socialise.