Four Nevisians Off To Leewards under 17 Trials

By:Curtis Morton

Three young Nevisian cricketers left the Charlestown pier on the afternoon of Monday 3rd July, headed for an overnight stay in St. Kitts.

Another, in the person of Carlon Tuckett, is scheduled to leave this morning-Tuesday 4th July.

Tuckett in particular, is giving special credit to the Bank of Nevis, where his Mom works, for his early involvement in their summer cricket program, during the early years of his development.

The four young cricketers are headed for Antigua where they will be engaged in a camp which will effectively end with the selection of the Leeward islands under 17 team, which will move on to Trinidad, to participate in the WICB 2017 regional Cricket championship.

Also on hand to wish the cricketers well, was President of the Nevis Cricket Association, Mr. Denrick Liburd.

He stated that they are four of the best young cricketers in the region and told them quite candidly that he did not expect to see them back on Nevis until after the regional tournament is completed in Trinidad.

The four cricketers are: Trishawn Francis; Bodgenarine Sharma; Julani Manners and Carlon Tuckett.

All of them vowed to make the camp count, with the intention of gaining selection to the LI squad to move on to Trinidad.

The regional tournament will be held in Trinidad from the 8th to 19th July.