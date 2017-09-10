Four people killed – including a sheriff’s deputy and corrections officer – as deadly eye of Irma makes second landfall in Florida leaving TWO MILLION people without power and those on the west coast facing imminent 10-15 FOOT storm surges Hurricane-Irma-hits-Florida-s-Key-West-130mph-winds.

hree have died in two separate car crashes, while a fourth died of natural causes overnight in a shelter

Irma has been downgraded one more to Category 3, with sustained wind speeds of 120mph

Tornado warnings have been announced across Florida, particularly on the west side of the storm

And two cranes – of two dozen in the city – have collapsed under intense wind pressure in Miami

Forecasts correctly predicted Irma would make first landfall over Lower Florida Keys on Sunday morning

It then made a second landfall on Marco Island near Naples at around 3:30pm on Sunday

Around 6.3million people have been told to leave their homes in mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders

The storm has already claimed at least 25 lives across the Caribbean since it took hold earlier in the week

President Trump urged everyone to follow instructions and said: ‘Here comes Irma. God bless everyone’

Experts have warned that ‘catastrophic’ and ‘life threatening’ storm surges could reach up to 15ft in Key West

Read More….http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4869944/Hurricane-Irma-hits-Florida-s-Key-West-130mph-winds.html