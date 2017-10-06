Four Seasons Resort Nevis Appoints Gonzalo Güelman Ros as General Manager

Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of hotel industry experience to the Caribbean’s iconic AAA Five Diamond resort

NEVIS, WEST INDIES (October 5, 2017) – Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the award-winning Resort consistently ranked by travelers and travel experts as one of the top resorts in the Caribbean, has named Gonzalo Güelman Ros as the General Manager. A 25-year industry veteran, Güelman Ros brings to his role vast, international luxury hospitality experience. He will oversee all operations for the acclaimed property, which is presently underway with a repositioning project that will realize a new vision for the Resort that speaks to the modern Four Seasons traveller, while painstakingly preserving the humble charm of its small island home in Nevis.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this unique resort that celebrates the Caribbean as it was meant to be – unspoiled, undisturbed, and unforgettable,” says Güelman Ros. “I am excited to bring my personal touches and managerial style to the team, inspiring them to further elevate the unparalleled service for which our property is known and create lasting memories and deeper cultural connections for our guests.”

Prior to joining Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Güelman Ros most recently served Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, where he held the position of Resort Manager for three-and-a-half years. Previous management experience includes international roles at InterContinental Hotels Group, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and the Alvear Palace Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Güelman Ros’s appointment comes in the midst of a three-year project that will see enhancements made to all 196 guest rooms and suites, public spaces, retail outlets, dining outlets, pier and a new signature pool. Significant infrastructure work throughout the Resort has already been completed. The Resort is phasing the project to be able to remain open with a full offering of services and resort activities throughout the course of this renovation to ensure it can continue to welcome guests and provide valuable employment for the island and people of Nevis.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis is located on the western coast of the Caribbean island of Nevis, sister island to St. Kitts, and the birthplace of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Built on a former sugar and coconut plantation dating to the late 1790s, the Resort maintains Nevis’ quaint and intimate reputation as an untouched Caribbean destination with no traffic lights, no fast food, and no building taller than a coconut tree or built above 1000 ft elevation. Delivering authentic Caribbean hospitality for more than 25 years, Four Seasons Resort Nevis has received numerous accolades, including the AAA Five Diamond Award. The Resort is served by non-stop flights from Miami, New York City, Newark, Atlanta, Charlotte, London and Toronto, as well as connections from across the Caribbean.

For further information and reservations, please visit www.fourseasons.com/nevis, call (869) 469 6238 or contact your travel professional