Four Seasons Resort Nevis Receives 2018 AAA Five Diamond Certification

NEVIS, WEST INDIES – October 31, 2017 – Receiving many honours since opening in 1991, Four Seasons Resort Nevis continues its legacy within the Four Seasons brand by being awarded the 2018 AAA Five Diamond Award for the 22nd year. Along with this prestigious recognition, the Resort has also been named among the Top Resorts in the Caribbean in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Readers’ Choice List.

The AAA Five Diamond Award recognises properties that deliver ultimate luxury, sophistication and comfort with extraordinary physical attributes, meticulous personalized service, extensive amenities and impeccable standards of excellence. In 1992, the Resort was one of the first Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to ever receive the AAA Five Diamond Award and remains among of the only 0.3 percent of the more than 59,000 hotels and resorts reviewed each year to make receive the travel authority’s highest rating.

“We are extremely proud to receive this accolade once again from the prestigious AAA organization,” said Gonzalo Güelman Ros, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Nevis. “This is our 22nd year receiving the accredited AAA Five Diamond Award and it wouldn’t have been possible without the exceptional service and attention to detail that each of our staff is committed to offering every guest, every day.”

In addition to the AAA honour, Four Seasons Resort Nevis was also ranked among the Top Resorts in the Caribbean in Condé Nast Traveler’s 30th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, with more than 300,000 readers submitting millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments. The Readers’ Choice Award survey is recognised as a seal of approval for the travel industry direct from the world’s most discriminating travellers.

Celebrating more than 25 years of operation, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is not only a Resort on the island; it is a staple in the Nevisian culture . Blending seamlessly into its surroundings, it continues to evoke island traditions and style, with 196 rooms and suites and more than 50 luxurious villas dotted throughout the property. The Resort strives to deliver personal and unique experiences for the experiential traveler in search of authenticity and adventure and these honours are a testament to those efforts.