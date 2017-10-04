Four Seasons Set To Revive Competitive Tennis on Nevis

By:Curtis Morton

The prestigious Four Seasons Resort is set to revive competitive Tennis on the island of Nevis.

Director of Guests Communications, at the resort, Mr. Mackay France, indicated on Tuesday that the renowned hotel is set to host the first ever Nevis Open Tennis tournament.

The tournament is set for the weekend of Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th November.

France further informed that participants will have to register and forms are available at the resort and enquiries can be made by making contact with the Resort’s Tennis PRO, Dave Wilson, at davewilson@pbtennis.com.

The registration deadline is Sunday 29th October at 7 pm.

Interestingly, even though the focus is on Tennis players on Nevis, Mr. France indicated that interested persons in St.Kitts can also register, along with guests at the hotel.

The tournament will involve the following categories: Singles, doubles, mixed and seniors.

Single events: If there are nine or more players, the competition will be run as a knockout tournament. However, losers in their first round match, will be automatically entered into a separate consolation event.

Doubles events: Doubles pairings will be randomly paired by the tournament director. For each and every match, new partners will be allocated to every player. The event will be run as a league format

Senior events: Players must be older than fifty years of age at the time of the tournament.

All preliminary matches will be a 6 game set, with a tie break at 6-6. All final matches will be an 8 game pro set, with a tie break at 8-8.

Registration can be completed at the Four Seasons Pro shop at $20.00 US, per competitor-per event.

Schedule:

Men’s singles: Saturday 4th November 9 am to 12 noon

Women’s singles: Saturday 4th November-9 am to 12 noon

Mixed doubles-Saturday 4th November from 2 to 5 pm

Men’s doubles-Sunday 5th November from 9 am to 12 noon

Women’s doubles-Sunday 5th November from 9 am to 12 noon

Seniors’ ladies singles-Sunday 5th November from 3 to 5 pm

Seniors’ men’s singles-Sunday 5th November-from 3 to 5 pm