Fugitive of St. Maarten Back In Authorities Custody after His Deportation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August, 05 2017, (RSCNPF): On Saturday 29 July 2017, members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force acted on information and arrested fugitive from St. Maarten, Kathron “Cuchi” Fortune.

Kathron, at the time of his arrest had in his possession amongst other things, a high powered Firearm with a large quantity of matching ammunitions, a Bulletproof Vest, a large quantity of cured Marijuana, some Hashish and a sum of US Currency.

He was subsequently given an array of charges in relation to the find and also his illegal entry into the Federation.

The police in St. Maarten were contacted and advised of his arrest. It was then discovered that “Cuchi” was an escaped felon and was serving a twenty-one (21) year sentence for a murder charge. Additionally, he was the main suspect for a number of murders in that Territory, since his escape from prison on 15 February 2016.

He appeared before the District B Magistrate on Friday 04 August 2017 to answer the charges against him. The DPP having assessed the matter with a view to determine the best course to adopt, determined that our best interest would be served by discontinuing the charges.

Consequently, he exercised the powers so vested in him under section 65 (2) (c) of the Constitution to discontinue the charges. This paved the way for Mr. Fortune’s immediate expulsion from the Federation. A deportation order was then sorted and he was deported to St. Maarten later that day escorted by Law Enforcement officials of St. Maarten.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M Queeley stated that St. Kitts and Nevis will not be a haven for fugitives, and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will continue to collaborate with its regional and international partners to ensure that justice is not denied in any jurisdiction. He also takes this opportunity to thank all who were instrumental in the entire process.