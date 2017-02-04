BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 3, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – A church service, gospel extravaganza, youth explosion and the launch of several government programmes are just a few of the activities scheduled to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Team Unity Government.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris revealed the full list of people-oriented events for the week of activities on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, during his monthly press conference.

“The week will begin with a worship and thanksgiving service at 8:30am on Sunday, February 12, at the Co-Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, followed by a massive gospel concert at Greenlands Park, which will start at 6:30pm,” Dr. Harris outlined.

The prime minister also spoke of the importance of Greenlands Park to the Team Unity Coalition, noting, “It was at Greenlands Park we launched the Team Unity Movement on the 26th of September, 2013. This park then is of particular significance to our government and to our supporters and well-wishers. We go back there on this occasion, not only for the symbolism of the moment, we also do it in order to revive the spirit of oneness that brought us together as a team and also as a sign of our firm commitment never to depart from the vision of Team Unity and our sacred commitment to work together for better.”

The Gospel Extravaganza will feature several local entertainers including Radical Praise, African Worship Team, Ali Dee and Orville Liddie. Gospel singer and songwriter from the United States, Jonathan Nelson, is also scheduled to perform.

The sister island of Nevis will play a significant part in the week of activities, according to Prime Minister Harris. On Monday, February 13th, the Federal Cabinet will, for the first time, meet on Nevis. Later that evening, there will be a town hall public forum in Charlestown, starting at 7:30pm.

On Tuesday, February 14, government ministers and officials will conduct visits to schools and other learning institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis. Also on that day, parliamentary representatives and government officials will participate in one-on-one consultations in each constituency in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The government will, on Wednesday, February 15th, launch five additional applications (apps) for its E-Government Portal.

The honourable prime minister added that this launch signals a “continuation of the government’s efforts to engage our people in the use of ICTs, and in particular this becomes significant because…the country had the unique standing, not just in the Caribbean, but in the world to be the only country of 100 plus countries participating in a global ICT conference in Botswana to be named by the global body to be among the most dynamic countries with respect to ICT.”

A special edition of “Working for You”, featuring the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Shawn Richards, and Premier of Nevis, Hon. Vance Amory, will highlight the history and philosophy of Team Unity. “Working for You” is carried live on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1 and 96.9 FM) on Wednesdays from 1:30pm to 3:00 pm.

Later that evening, there will be a public town hall meeting in Challengers at 7:30pm.

On Thursday February 16, senior government officials at the ministerial level will return to the airwaves, this time appearing on WINNFM’s Voices programme to connect with the people. That same afternoon, the government will launch its Skills, Training and Empowerment Programme (STEP), a programme Prime Minister Harris described as “an important manifesto commitment” that will replace PEP.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the Team Unity Housing Solutions will take place on Friday, February 17. Under this housing plan, approximately 300 homes will be built throughout St. Kitts and will feature an income-based repayment plan. Persons who earn under $3,500.00 per month will pay a 2% interest rate, persons who earn between $3,500.00 and $5,000.00 per month paying a 3% interest rate, and persons who earn over $5,000.00 per month paying a 5% interest rate on a maximum 30-year mortgage.

Friday will also see the distribution of the commemorative magazine 50 Plus, highlighting over fifty commitments of the Team Unity government within the first two years of leadership.

The activities on Friday will culminate with a Youth Explosion, featuring performances by a number of talented nationals and capped off with a performance by Jamaican dancehall artist, Dexta Dapps.

At 7am on Saturday, February 18, the Women of Unity will be having a Team Unity Breakfast west of the Old Treasury Building in Basseterre. Then from 7 to 9pm in the evening, Prime Minister Harris will host a reception at Government House.

The week of activities will officially end on Wednesday, February 22, when the administration will host a public lecture on the topic of “Good Governance”.

“We intend to bring in an expert from abroad to speak on this particular matter,” Dr. Harris stated. “The 22nd of February is an important date. As many would recall it was on this date that the Cabinet was formally presented to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, so this is being reflected here. We have not forgotten from whence we came, where we started, nor have we forgotten the people that helped to make the delivery happen in the election of the 16th.”

Prime Minister Harris continued, “We are very satisfied that we have kept faith with and in our people of St. Kitts and Nevis, that we as a government have remained wedded as a team and our beloved country has benefitted as a result of this.”