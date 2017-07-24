GHS Class of 1981 Celebrates Reunion Week of Activities

By:Curtis Morton

Gingerland –Nevis-Some of them may not have seen each other for over thirty-five years. The last time some of them got together for a unified cause, it was to attend the funeral service of a fallen class mate, who was affectionately referred to as ‘Dolly’.

That was over two years ago, but on Sunday 23rd July 2017,an even larger contingent of the graduating class of 1981, of the Gingerland High School (GHS), congregated at the Zion Chapel, incidentally, the venue for the funeral service of their classmate, ‘Dolly’, two years ago.

This time it was for a happier occasion the commencement of a week of reunion activities.

Members of the class actively participated in the service, with one member of the group delivering an inspirational reading and chairperson of the planning committee, Mr. Mac Clean Hobson, delivering the official welcoming remarks.

During his remarks, he thanked the Pastor and members of the Zion Chapel for so ably accommodating them and promised that his class members will present to the church, a monetary gift, before the week of activities conclude.

He also warmly welcomed all of his former classmates, especially those who had made the sacrifice to travel from overseas. The entire group then delivered a lively rendition of the well-known song ‘I will fly away.’

After the church service, the friends for life, journeyed to the Golden Rock Hotel, where they partook in a sumptuous luncheon and reminisced on old times.

Later that same evening, the group gathered at Pinneys Beach for a night out Beach lime.

Today Monday 24th July, the group will gather at their old habitat, now referred to as the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS), where they will engage in a community activity, specifically the painting of some areas of their former school.

The remainder of activities for the week are:

Monday 24th July

9 am –community project at GSS

7.30 pm-Social evening at Happy Endings

Tuesday 25th July

10 am to 12.00 noon-island tour with stops at media houses-NT channel 8 and VON radio

Wednesday 26th July

10 am to 4 pm-Catamaran cruise

Thursday 27th July

10 am to 4 pm-day at the beach

6 pm- official opening of Culturama

Friday 28th of July

8 am to 4 pm-day in St.Kitts-scenic railway train ride

7 pm-Barbecue lime at pump Road

Saturday 29th July

1 pm to 9 pm Empire Sports club aquatic extravaganza at Water front in Charlestown