Gingerland Secondary School has put a shift system in place to facilitate its students of First, Second and Third Forms.

From Monday 25th September 2017, the students of First and Second Forms will attend school from 8:15 am to 12 midday. Third Form students will attend school from 12:55 pm to 4:00 pm Forms 4 and 5 students will continue to attend school for the regular school hours.

Parents, guardians and students are asked to take note of the shift period that pertains to you. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated.

The shift system will continue until further notice.

Kevin Barrett

Permanent Secretary (Ag)

Ministry of Education

Nevis Island Administration