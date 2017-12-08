Gold Coast demonstrates its strong hosting credentials as countdown to Commonwealth Games enters final stages

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) today concluded its final Coordination Commission (CoCom) meeting on the Gold Coast, Australia, after a four-day review of the host city of the XXI edition of the Games, which takes place from 4-15 April 2018.

Bruce Robertson, Vice President of the CGF and CoCom Chair said: “The Gold Coast 2018 delivery partners have this week proven what an excellent host city it will be when the Games begin in just four months’ time.

“With strong support from the Queensland State Government, City of Gold Coast and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA), the Gold Coast 2018 Organising Committee (GOLDOC) has made considerable progress since the last CoCom was staged in June, particularly with impressive high ticket sales, a dynamic volunteer programme and through GOLDOC’s strong stance in embracing the CGF’s Gender Equality strategy.

“The CGF would like to commend the excellent work of GOLDOC and its partners in implementing the Reconciliation Action Plan. As a global first, the Plan is a central feature of the Gold Coast Games, and we have been delighted to see real and tangible benefits,” added Robertson.

The final CoCom focused on the progress made to-date, and the organising committee’s final planning and preparations as it gets set to stage the Games. The Commission dedicated attention to key areas including security, readiness and testing, legacy, the commercial programme and transport.

Louise Martin CBE, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation said: “I would like to thank Chairman Peter Beattie and his team at GOLDOC, the Queensland Government, City of Gold Coast and CGA for their leadership and commitment to delivering a truly unique and memorable Commonwealth Games. It is clear that the Gold Coast is right where it should be as we enter the final stages with little more than 100 days to go. The scene is set for a truly remarkable sporting spectacle in April.”

Bruce Robertson added: “I am pleased to see many of the recommendations of the last CoCom have been successfully implemented. Naturally, as we approach the Games, the focus has turned increasingly to security and risk mitigation, and so I was pleased to be assured this week of the robust process in place to ensure that Gold Coast 2018 will offer the most enjoyable experience for athletes, spectators and residents alike.”

The CoCom also learnt of the progress of the Queen’s Baton Relay which has made its way across the Commonwealth over the past 9 months, and is set to arrive on Australian shores to mark the 100-days-to-go countdown to the Games on Christmas Eve.

The CGF Coordination Commission (CoCom) oversees and ensures compliance with the commitments and undertakings the Games Partners made when they bid for the Games, as featured in the Host City Contract. CoCom members offer extensive technical and Games expertise to ensure the requirements of the athletes and teams are being met and to ensure the Games-time experience and lasting legacy for the people of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia and the Commonwealth are successfully planned and delivered.

The final Gold Coast 2018 CoCom ran from 5 – 8 December at the GOLDOC headquarters in Ashmore, Gold Coast.

