Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill founder, CEO commits suicide in Bronx factory

The founder and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill killed himself inside his Bronx factory Saturday, police sources said.

Lowell Hawthorne, 57, shot himself inside the Park Ave. building near E. 173rd St. in Claremont about 5:30 p.m., sources said.

More than a dozen current and former employees stood in disbelief outside the factory hours later. Some had tears rolling down their cheeks.

“He was a good boss, humble and a good businessman,” said Pete Tee, 27, a former employee.Read More…http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/bronx/golden-krust-founder-commits-suicide-bronx-factory-article-1.3673215