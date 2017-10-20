Good Corporate Citizen, Bank of Nevis Ltd, donates three scholarships to deserving students

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-On the afternoon of Thursday, October 19, 2017 the Bank of Nevis Ltd, held a ceremony at the Bank’s Headquarters in Charlestown. The ceremony was to demonstrate the Bank’s continuous support towards school children here on the island of Nevis, through the distribution of scholarships.

Marketing Officer at the Bank of Nevis Ltd, Mr. Pheon Jones gave the opening remarks. He said it was a great pleasure to have been part of the ceremony. Jones noted, that this was the seventh year that the Bank was awarding this remarkable academic scholarship to well deserving students who have excelled in studies. He pointed out, that the Bank of Nevis Ltd over the years, has always sought to assist students throughout the island of Nevis.

General Manager at the Bank of Nevis Ltd, Mr. Everette Martin also gave some remarks. He told the gathering, that the Bank was pleased to continue awarding scholarships to the students. He noted that the Sir Simeon Daniel Scholarship Scheme starting in 2010, and was now in its seventh year. Martin pointed out, that the Bank has invested over $40,000.00 over the course of those years. He also noted, that the Bank was planning to get the students involved in taking field trips. Martin was of the view, that the students should not just focus on academics, but they should be able to socialize in society. In closing, Martin congratulated the students and wished them all the best in the future.

Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Adrian Daniel also addressed the gathering. Daniel is the son of the late Sir Simeon Daniel. He told those in attendance that he was sitting in for his mom, Mrs. Shiela Daniel, the widow of Sir Simeon Daniel. He indicated that his mom knees are not what they used to be and caused her to be absent. Daniel told the students, that his late father was an advocate of education.

He stated that it is through education, that a person can acquire independence and therefore will be in a position to help others. He also pointed out, that once they work hard, they will succeed in whatever they set out to accomplish. He told the students that everyone who was seated at the head table started exactly where they were so once they put in the time; they themselves can one day sit at the head table.

Director at the Bank of Nevis, Mr. Ron Daniel also gave some remarks. Daniel said that for the last seven years, the Bank of Nevis Ltd is pleased to have partnered with parents and students. This he said was because they believe in their motto, “Improving the Quality of Life”. He indicated that as a financial institution, they are not merely concerned about their profit but the concern is for their people.

He continued, “We do not believe the quality of life has merely to do with loans and credit cards and money management, but also looking out for people and providing assistance. He indicated that the Bank of Nevis wants to provide a helping hand to ensure that they play a part in giving Nevis a set of youngsters who excel in all of their endeavors.

Daughter of the late Sir Simeon Daniel Mrs. Janice Daniel-Hodge also spoke at the ceremony. She congratulated the students on the scholarships noting that her late father, was an advocate of academia. She told the students, that they must represent well and if they are going to do something, before doing it they should asked themselves if that is something the Bank or Sir Daniel would approve of. Hodge told them that at this stage of their lives, they may have not decided on what career path they want to choose. However, she pointed out that whatever they want to do; they should get involve at an early age. She also presented a book of Sir Simeon Daniel to the recipients of the scholarships.

The recipients of the scholarships are Kieran Jones, Pearl Clarke and Kaylana Parry. All three students thanked the Bank of Nevis Ltd for been awarded the scholarships.

Ms. Kervincia Webbe, who has benefitted from the scholarship scheme, was presented with a gift for being the top student on the island of Nevis for this year’s CXC examinations. She wrote twelve subjects and got twelve distinctions. Webbe said that she was grateful for the gift and wished the Bank continued success.

The vote of thanks was given by Mrs. Bronte Swanston-Hendrickson.